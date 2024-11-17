AP Top 25: Oregon is the unanimous No. 1 team again; Georgia is back in top 10 and LSU out of Top 25

The Ducks were followed in the AP poll by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Penn State and No. 5 Indiana for the second straight week. The top five could be due for a shakeup this week with Indiana visiting Ohio State for one of the most anticipated games of the season.

Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee rounded out the top 10. Georgia got a three-rung promotion to No. 8 with its 31-17 win over Tennessee.

Mississippi, which was idle Saturday, rose one spot and Tennessee dropped four but stayed in the top 10.

The Big Ten again held four of the top five spots, and the Southeastern Conference had five of the top 10.

BYU's 17-13 home loss to Kansas dropped the Cougars from No. 7 to No. 14 and put them in a first-place tie with Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes in the Big 12. The Buffs are No. 16.

A season-high four Group of Five teams are in the Top 25. No. 12 Boise State remains the highest ranked of those programs and first in line for the guaranteed playoff spot. No. 23 UNLV joins Boise State as Top 25 Mountain West teams. No. 18 Army and No. 20 Tulane give the American Athletic Conference two ranked teams as well.

LSU — which dropped to 6-4 following its third straight loss, 27-16 at Florida — is out of the Top 25 for the first time since Oct. 16, 2022. The Tigers were ranked in 36 straight polls.

Poll points

Oregon's win over Wisconsin was its third by three points or fewer this season. The Ducks' 16 points were their fewest since a 49-3 loss to Georgia in their 2022 opener.

Tulane went from No. 25 to No. 20 for the week's biggest promotion. The Green Wave's 35-0 win at Navy marked their first shutout of a conference opponent since 1960 and set up a matchup with No. 18 Army in the AAC championship game on Dec. 6.

No. 16 Colorado has its highest ranking since it was No. 11 on Dec. 4, 2016, and No. 19 South Carolina has its highest since it was No. 13 on Sept. 21, 2014.

In and out

No. 21 Arizona State is in the Top 25 for the first time since Oct. 10, 2021. The Sun Devils (8-2), who are coming off a win at Kansas State, have their most victories since 2021.

No. 22 Iowa State, which beat Cincinnati after two straight losses, is back following a one-week absence.

No. 23 UNLV, which was ranked for one week after a 4-0 start, has won four of its last five.

No. 24 Illinois makes its eighth appearance in the Top 25 this season, its most since 2001.

Missouri, Kansas State and Louisville joined LSU as teams knocked out of the rankings following losses.

Conference call

SEC — 7 (Nos. 3, 7, 8, 9, 10, 15, 19).

Big Ten — 5 (Nos. 1, 2, 4, 5, 24).

Big 12 — 4 (Nos. 14, 16, 21, 22).

ACC — 3 (Nos. 11, 13, 17).

AAC — 2 (Nos. 18, 20).

Mountain West — 2 (Nos. 12, 23).

Pac-12 — 1 (No. 25).

Independent — 1 (No. 6).

Ranked vs. ranked

— No. 5 Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State: The magnitude of this game has increased with each week as the Hoosiers have rolled through 10 straight unranked opponents. Just how good are the Hoosiers? Finally, we find out.

— No. 14 BYU at No. 21 Arizona State: The Sun Devils suddenly they control their destiny thanks to Kansas' win over the previously unbeaten Cougars. A win here moves ASU into a tie with BYU for first or second place in the Big 12 and holding the tie-breaker for entry to the conference championship game.

— No. 18 Army vs. No. 6 Notre Dame, Yankee Stadium: This is the first time since 1958 that both teams are ranked entering their meeting. Notre Dame (9-1) has won 15 in a row in the series since Army (9-0) won that game in '58.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP