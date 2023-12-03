AP Top 25: Michigan is No. 1 for first time in 26 seasons, Georgia's streak on top ends at 24 weeks

Michigan is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time since it won its last national championship in 1997 while Georgia slipped to No. 6 on Sunday after its 29-game winning streak was snapped by Alabama.

Michigan received 51 first-place votes. No. 2 Washington had 11 first-place votes and the Huskies were followed by Texas at No. 3 and Florida State at No. 4. All four are conference champions and all but the Longhorns are unbeaten.

Alabama moved up three spots to No. 5 after beating Georgia 27-24 in the Southeastern Conference title game on Saturday. The Bulldogs had their string of 24 straight weeks at No. 1 snapped. It is the second longest in AP poll history behind Southern California's 33 straight from 2003-05.