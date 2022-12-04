AP Top 25: Georgia, Michigan, TCU, Ohio State on top

Utah was No. 7 after beating Southern California in the Pac-12 championship game. The Trojans slipped four spots to No. 8.

Penn State was ninth and Clemson stayed at No. 10 after winning the Atlantic Coast Conference title.

Big 12 champ Kansas State moved up two spots to No. 11.

Tulane reached a season-high 14th after winning the American Athletic Conference and Troy made its season debut at No. 23.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero