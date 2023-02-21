AP sources: Westbrook could make Clippers debut Friday

The move keeps Westbrook in Los Angeles. He is from the area, was a standout at UCLA and played less than two seasons for the Lakers before being traded to the Jazz on Feb. 10 as part of a three-team deal.

The 15-year veteran is averaging 15.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in 28.7 minutes per game.

Westbrook would also be reunited with Paul George, his former teammate in Oklahoma City. George has been lobbying the front office to add a point guard.

“It would definitely improve our team if we had that traditional point guard, to kind of get us in things and make the game easy,” George said. “So, hopefully, Russell sees this and we figure something out.”

