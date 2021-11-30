AP sources: Va. Tech finalizing deal with Penn State DC Pry

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because details were still being worked out and neither school was prepared to make a formal announcement. Yahoo! Sports first reported that Virginia Tech was expected to hire Pry as head coach.

Pry has been with Penn State since 2014, first as co-defensive coordinator before becoming the sole defensive coordinator in 2016. Penn State has ranked in the top five in defense in the Big Ten every season since he has been there.