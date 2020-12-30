AP sources: Star Vikings RB Cook absent after father's death

Cook’s absence will clinch a second consecutive rushing title for Tennessee’s Derrick Henry, who has a 220-yard lead on Cook. The next closest players on the league leaderboard are more than 700 yards behind Henry, entering the final week. Henry will be the first repeat winner since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006 and 2007.

Cook has a slim lead on Henry atop the NFL with 1,918 total yards. He'll finish second in team history on the single-season list, behind Adrian Peterson's 2,314 total yards in 2012 when he won the league MVP award. Peterson, with 18 scores in 2009, is the only Vikings player who has ever tallied more rushing touchdowns in one season.

The Vikings placed tight end Kyle Rudolph (foot) on injured reserve, ending the 10-year veteran’s season. He will miss his fourth straight game. Linebacker Eric Kendricks (calf) has missed four consecutive games and would be unlikely to risk further injury Sunday. Beside them and Cook, there was no indication of other notable absences against the Lions. Asked if he was planning to sit any starters Sunday, Zimmer said no.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) carries against New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) and outside linebacker Demario Davis on a 15 yard touchdown run in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill