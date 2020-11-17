AP sources: Richmond to join Biden West Wing, leave Congress

Richmond is a graduate of Morehouse College, where he was a varsity baseball player, and Tulane Law School.

On Capitol Hill, he's attempted to navigate both sides of the aisle in an increasingly partisan era. For years, he's been the star pitcher for Democrats in the annual congressional baseball game. He was also among the key negotiators in a bipartisan criminal justice overhaul signed by outgoing President Donald Trump.

Richmond established a strong relationship with House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, claiming the South Carolina Democrat and highest-ranking Black member of Congress as a personal mentor not long after Richmond arrived in the House. Clyburn's endorsement of Biden ahead of the South Carolina primary was a seminal moment in the president-elect's campaign after his disastrous start in the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary.

Informed of the Richmond news on Capitol Hill on Monday, Clyburn said it was “great.” He described Richmond as “very gifted, very energetic.”

Richmond remains friends with Republican House Minority Whip Steve Scalise from their days in the Louisiana Legislature. Scalise represents the heavily Republican suburban New Orleans district adjacent to Richmond's strongly Democratic district based in the city.

___

Associated Press writer Lisa Mascaro in Washington contributed to this report.