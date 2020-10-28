AP sources: Morey in advanced talks to lead 76ers

The Sixers named Doc Rivers as their new coach this month as they chase their first NBA championship since 1983. They also brought in former Saint Joseph's star and NBA player Jameer Nelson as a scout and hired former Pacers executive Peter Dinwiddie as executive vice president of basketball operations. Prosper Karangwa was hired away from Orlando and brought in as VP of player personnel.

Morey and the Rockets split a little over a year after he sparked a rift between the NBA and Chinese government. Morey caused an international uproar last year when he tweeted support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. Morey tweeted an image that said: “Fight For Freedom. Stand With Hong Kong.” His tweet was in reference to pro-democracy demonstrations in the semiautonomous Chinese territory that had been mired in escalating violence between protesters and law enforcement.

The tweet caused businesses in China to cut ties with the Rockets and broadcasters there refused to air the team’s games this season. NBA telecasts in China, however, resumed during the recent NBA Finals.

