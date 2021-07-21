ajc logo
X

AP sources: Larsson, Driedger to Kraken in expansion draft

National & World News
By TIM BOOTH and STEPHEN WHYNO, Associated Press
27 minutes ago
Adam Larsson and Chris Driedger are going to the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft

SEATTLE (AP) — Adam Larsson and Chris Driedger are going to the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft.

One person with knowledge of Larsson’s deal said the defenseman has agreed to terms with Seattle on a $16 million, four-year contract. Another person with knowledge of Driedger’s deal said the goaltender has agreed to a $10.5 million, three-year contract.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday morning because the team was not announcing any moves until the expansion draft Wednesday night.

Larsson, a 28-year-old from Sweden, was a pending free agent the Edmonton Oilers were interested in re-signing. The Florida Panthers expected to lose Driedger, either to the Kraken or in free agency.

The Kraken have also been linked to Dallas Stars defenseman Jamie Oleksiak, a pending free agent.

Their 30 expansion draft picks were due at 10 a.m. EDT. They will be revealed beginning at 8 p.m. EDT.

The biggest question is whether Seattle selected Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who was stellar on a run to the Stanley Cup Final but has a questionable injury status.

___

Whyno reported from Washington.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Agency eyes 'right-to-repair' rules to aid consumers, shops
2
Repeat? Spain reigned, US upset last time Japan hosted hoops
3
Stocks move higher on Wall Street as more earnings roll in
4
Trump inaugural committee chair accused of acting as foreign agent
5
Tokyo Games boast equal gender participation for first time
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top