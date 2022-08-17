Chargers sign Derwin James to 4-year, $76.5M extension

“I don’t look at Derwin as a safety. I look at Derwin as an impact player. I think the reason why, if you were just looking at him as safety, that wouldn’t be doing Derwin justice," coach Brandon Staley said of James on Tuesday. “For me, I look at him as a defensive back because he can play anywhere; he can play either safety spot, he can play corner, he can play ‘Star' or ‘Money,’ he can rush the quarterback and make an impact as a blitzer, he can make an impact in man-to-man coverage, and then he can make an impact in zone defense, whether he’s playing low or high — and he’s our signal-caller and the heartbeat of our defense.”

James — the 17th overall pick in the 2018 draft — didn’t participate in full-speed drills during the offseason program after having shoulder surgery once last season ended. He is cleared to go now that the contract issues are resolved.

James was an All-Pro selection as a rookie before being derailed the next two seasons because of injuries during training camp. A broken foot limited him to five games in 2019, and he suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2020.

Last season James bounced back and reclaimed his spot as one of the top safeties in the league. He was the eighth defensive player and first defensive back since 2000 to have more than 100 tackles (118) after being sidelined the previous year.

James also had two interceptions, a pair of sacks and three forced fumbles. He wore No. 33 his first four seasons before switching to No. 3, which he wore during high school and college.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Chargers safeties Derwin James Jr. right, applauds next to Nasir Adderley (24) during the NFL football team's training camp Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Costa Mesa, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Chargers safeties Derwin James Jr. right, applauds next to Nasir Adderley (24) during the NFL football team's training camp Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Costa Mesa, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu