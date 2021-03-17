AP sources: Heat sending Leonard to Thunder for Ariza

“Meyers Leonard’s comment was inexcusable and hurtful and such an offensive term has no place in the NBA or in our society,” Silver said last week.

Leonard's mandate from the league to participate in a cultural diversity program will remain in place. He has already met with representatives from the Anti-Defamation League, a prominent Jewish organization that works to stop extremism and delivers anti-bias education.

Leonard will become a free agent this summer with the Thunder not planning to exercise the option. The second-round pick the Thunder will get is to be conveyed in 2027, and gives Oklahoma City — which has collected more than 30 picks to use over the next seven years through various other trades — four second-rounders in that year's draft alone.

The Heat will get to add wing depth for the second consecutive season through a trade for a player who had been sitting out for months. They did it last year as part of a trade with Memphis that brought Andre Iguodala to Miami, and now do it with Ariza — who was part of three trades in November and ended up with Oklahoma City, though has never played for the Thunder.

The 35-year-old Ariza was born in Miami, has been working out in Miami of late and is about to make the Heat his 10th team in 17 seasons. He most recently played for Portland, starting 21 games and averaging 11 points for the Trail Blazers last season.

The 6-foot-8 Ariza is also considered a strong defender, and has made 36% of his 3-point tries in the last three seasons.

