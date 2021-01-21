X

AP Sources: Eagles plan to hire Colts OC Nick Sirianni

By ROB MAADDI, Associated Press
According to two people familiar with the decision the Philadelphia Eagles are nearing a deal to hire Nick Sirianni to be their head coach

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles are nearing a deal to hire Nick Sirianni to be their head coach, according to two people familiar with the decision.

Sirianni was the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts the past three seasons. He worked under coach Frank Reich, who was offensive coordinator in Philadelphia when the Eagles won the Super Bowl three years ago.

Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't officially announed the hiring.

The 39-year-old Sirianni previously served as an assistant coach with the Chiefs and Chargers.

The Eagles fired Doug Pederson following a 4-11-1 season, less than three years after he led the team to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title.

