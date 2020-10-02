AP sources: Biden shatters fundraising records in September

And Biden himself raised over $31 million on Wednesday, following a chaotic debate against Trump, who refused to clearly condemn white supremacists who support him and personally insulted Biden's family.

A Biden campaign spokesperson declined to comment when asked about the fundraising totals. The fundraising news was first reported by Bloomberg.

The Trump campaign hasn't yet released their September fundraising numbers.

The gobs of cash Biden has raised since securing the Democratic nomination amount to a complete reversal in fortune for the former vice president. During the Democratic primary, he struggled to raise cash and was almost broke by the time he won the South Carolina primary, which catapulted him to a commanding Super Tuesday performance.

In the months since, a flood of donations and low spending has enabled him to eclipse Trump's once-formidable cash reserves.

That has allowed Biden to dominate the airwaves with TV advertising in battleground states with just weeks to go before the election.

Biden will not have to formally submit his September fundraising numbers to the Federal Election Commission until later this month.