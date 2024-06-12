Nation & World News

AP sources: 8 people with possible Islamic State ties arrested in US on immigration violations

Eight individuals from Tajikistan with suspected ties to the Islamic State group have been arrested in the United States in recent days
FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill, March 11, 2024, in Washington. Eight individuals from Tajikistan with suspected ties to the Islamic State have been arrested in the United States in recent days. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill, March 11, 2024, in Washington. Eight individuals from Tajikistan with suspected ties to the Islamic State have been arrested in the United States in recent days. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
By ERIC TUCKER and REBECCA SANTANA – Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Eight people from Tajikistan with suspected ties to the Islamic State group have been arrested in the United States in recent days, according to multiple people familiar with the matter.

The arrests took place in New York, Philadelphia and Los Angeles and the individuals, who entered the U.S. through the southern border, are being held on immigration violations, said the people, who were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation by name and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The nature of their suspected connections to the IS was not immediately clear, but the individuals were being tracked by the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force, or JTTF. They were in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which made the arrests while working with the JTTF, pending proceedings to remove them from the country.

The individuals from Tajikistan entered the country last spring and passed through the U.S. government's screening process without turning up information that would have identified them as potential terrorism-related concerns, said one of the people familiar with the matter.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued a statement confirming the immigration-related arrests of “several non-citizens” but did not detail specifics. The agencies noted that the U.S. has been in a “heightened threat environment.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray has said the U.S. is facing accelerating threats from homegrown violent extremists as well as foreign terrorist organizations, particularly in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel.

He said at one recent congressional hearing that officials were "concerned about the terrorism implications from potential targeting of vulnerabilities at the border." The Biden administration in August said that it had detected and stopped a network attempting to smuggle people from Uzbekistan into the U.S. and that at least one member of the network had links to a foreign terrorist group.

“The FBI and DHS will continue working around the clock with our partners to identify, investigate, and disrupt potential threats to national security,” the agencies said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Violence in Atlanta: Food court shooting, hijacked bus cap chaotic day12m ago

Credit: Benjamin Hendren

1 dead, 1 arrested after 3-county chase involving Gwinnett bus
32m ago

Credit: AJC Staff

Felon shot by officer after opening fire at Atlanta food court, police say

Illegal firing in South Fulton, lawsuit claims

Illegal firing in South Fulton, lawsuit claims

Credit: AP

AJC VISITS BORDER
Uncertainty grips U.S.-Mexico border in early days of Biden executive order
The Latest

Credit: AP

US Rep. Kelly Armstrong wins North Dakota’s Republican primary for governor
4m ago
1 fatally shot on Atlanta area transit bus that led officers on wild rush hour chase...
6m ago
Nevada Republicans prepare to choose a candidate to take on Jacky Rosen in critical...
7m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC file photo

Georgia Tech, ACC officials react to death of Homer Rice, longtime athletic director
With Cross Keys change, 13 high schools have Indians as mascot
Georgia Bulldogs contemplate life without Charlie Condon