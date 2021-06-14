AP source: WR Crowder agrees to renegotiated deal with Jets

Coach Robert Saleh confirmed recently that Crowder was not attending the voluntary program while the the receiver and the team worked out some contract issues. Saleh expected Crowder to attend the Jets' three-day mandatory minicamp, which begins Tuesday.

New York signed Corey Davis in free agency, giving the Jets a suddenly deep group of receivers that includes Crowder, Moore, Denzel Mims, Keelan Cole, Braxton Berrios and Vyncint Smith. That had some thinking that the Jets could cut Crowder — and save over $10 million on the salary cap — if he didn't accept a new deal or pay cut. But Saleh insisted he envisioned the receiver playing for New York this season.

“Absolutely, Jamison’s definitely got a role here and we’re excited to have him,” Saleh said recently.

NOTES: S Marcus Maye, who signed his franchise tag in March, is also expected to attend minicamp despite he and the team still negotiating a contract extension. The team tweeted video of Maye posing for pictures during its annual media day, meaning the star safety is at the team's facility. The 28-year-old Maye was selected the team's MVP last season and he's expected to be a big part of Saleh's defense this year.

