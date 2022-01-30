Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

AP source: Vikings spoke with Jim Harbaugh about opening

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches play during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Georgia, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

caption arrowCaption
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches play during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Georgia, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

National & World News
By DAVE CAMPBELL, Associated Press
11 minutes ago
A person with knowledge of the process says the Minnesota Vikings and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh had exploratory conversations about their coaching vacancy Saturday and both sides are gauging interest

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the process says the Minnesota Vikings and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh had exploratory conversations about the NFL team's coaching vacancy Saturday.

The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the interview, said both sides are gauging interest.

A message seeking comment was left with Harbaugh.

Minnesota hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as general manager Wednesday night and is searching for a coach.

Michigan's coach might be a good fit, and he might be ready to leave his alma mater.

Harbaugh is 61-24 over seven seasons with the Wolverines. The former Michigan and NFL quarterback was 44-19-1 as San Francisco's coach from 2011-14 and was 5-3 in the playoffs, helping the 49ers reach the Super Bowl nearly a decade ago.

The Vikings fired general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer after a second straight absence from the playoffs. Zimmer went 72-56-1 in eight seasons, and 2-3 in the playoffs.

___

AP Sports Writer Larry Lage in Ann Arbor, Michigan, contributed to this report.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

caption arrowCaption
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh yells during warm ups before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Georgia, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh yells during warm ups before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Georgia, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

caption arrowCaption
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh yells during warm ups before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Georgia, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Editors' Picks
The Latest
North Korea launches suspected missile in 7th test in 2022
14m ago
At the Pegasus, Life Is Good runs away from Knicks Go
25m ago
Thousands in Ottawa protest COVID mandates, many rebuked
29m ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top