AP source: Vikings agree to deal with CB Patrick Peterson

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had yet to announce the deal.

Peterson, a three-time All-Pro pick, played 10 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals after being drafted fifth overall out of LSU in 2011. He has never missed a game due to injury. His only career absences came in 2019, due to a six-game suspension by the NFL for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.