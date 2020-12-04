AP source: Twins, closer Rogers agree to $6 million contract

The left-hander was the last remaining Minnesota player eligible for arbitration, meaning the Twins have no proposed salaries to exchange with agents this winter and won't have to worry about heading to any hearings. They declined Wednesday to offer 2021 contracts to left fielder Eddie Rosario and reliever Matt Wisler, making them free agents. The team also reached one-year deals with starting pitcher José Berríos ($5.6 million salary plus $500,000 signing bonus), center fielder Byron Buxton ($5,125,000), reliever Tyler Duffey ($2.2 million), catcher Mitch Garver ($1,875,000) and reliever Caleb Thielbar ($650,000).

Rogers took a step back this season after notching 30 saves with 90 strikeouts over 69 innings in 2019. With Wisler, Sergio Romo and Tyler Clippard now free agents and Trevor May signed with the New York Mets, the Twins will have some setup roles to fill for bridges to Duffey and Rogers.