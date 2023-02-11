X
Dark Mode Toggle

AP source: Trump team turns over items marked as classified

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press
47 minutes ago
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have in recent months turned over to federal investigators additional documents with classified markings as well as a laptop belonging to a Trump aide

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have in recent months turned over to federal investigators additional documents with classified markings as well as a laptop belonging to a Trump aide, a person familiar with the situation said Friday night.

The lawyers also provided an empty folder with classified markings, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press to discuss an ongoing investigation.

A Justice Department special counsel has been investigating the retention by Trump of hundreds of documents marked as classified at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. FBI agents who served a search warrant at the property in August recovered roughly 100 classified documents, including records classified at the top-secret level. A federal grand jury has been hearing evidence in the case for months.

ABC News first reported the discovery of the additional documents.

The person familiar with the matter said a handful of pages with classified markings were found during a search weeks ago at the Mar-a-Lago complex that was supervised by the Trump legal team, and were promptly provided to the Justice Department. The documents were found in a box containing thousands of pages, the person said.

Separately on Friday, the FBI searched the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence and found an additional document with classified markings, following the discovery by his lawyers last month of sensitive documents. FBI officials have also searched the Delaware homes of President Joe Biden after his lawyers found documents with classified markings at his former office in Washington and at his Wilmington property.

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Editors' Picks

Police present at Marist School after investigation of student remarks4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Potential Fulton charges put Trump in tough political spot
14h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta-Journal-Constitution

Embattled Georgia GOP chair won’t run for another term
3h ago

Credit: Screengrab

Johnny Hunt returns to preaching despite sexual abuse allegation
7h ago

Credit: Screengrab

Johnny Hunt returns to preaching despite sexual abuse allegation
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: Texas and Oklahoma pay big to join the one big league
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler leads WM Phoenix Open
3m ago
Nicaraguan bishop who refused exile gets 26 years in prison
4m ago
Love of rare liquor lands Oregon officials in criminal probe
8m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Burt Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs
Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl fun and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top