ajc logo
X

AP source: Titans hiring Niners' Ran Carthon as new GM

National & World News
By TERESA M. WALKER, Associated Press
11 minutes ago
A person familiar with the decision says the Tennessee Titans are hiring San Francisco director of player personnel Ran Carthon as their new general manager

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says the Tennessee Titans are hiring San Francisco director of player personnel Ran Carthon as their new general manager.

The Titans interviewed their seventh candidate Tuesday morning in Buffalo senior director of pro scouting Malik Boyd.

The search committee headed by controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk picked Carthon, whose first interview was last Friday, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Titans have not commented on the hiring. Carthon will be the franchise’s first minority general manager.

The 49ers will host Dallas on Sunday night in the NFC divisional round after earning the No. 2 seed.

Carthon joined the Niners as pro personnel director in 2017 and has been director of player personnel the past two years. Carthon also interviewed last year for GM jobs with Chicago and the Giants.

He was a pro scout with Atlanta between 2008-11. He played three years in the NFL as an undrafted rookie with Indianapolis between 2004-06. He played running back in college at Florida. His father, Maurice, both played in the NFL and coached with seven teams.

Boyd was the seventh different candidate to interview with the Titans since Jan. 12 to replace Jon Robinson who was fired Dec. 6. Arizona hired Monti Ossenfort, the Titans' director of player personnel who also interviewed for the Tennessee GM job, as the Cardinals' new general manager Monday.

Others interviewed by Titans include vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, who took over personnel when Robinson was fired; Glenn Cook, Cleveland's assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel; Chicago assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and Quentin Harris, Arizona's vice president of player personnel.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Former Falcon Russell Gage has movement in all of his extremities after injury2h ago

Credit: Photo

‘A beam of light’: Chandler LeCroy left a legacy in UGA football and beyond

Credit: Curtis Compton

Georgia basketball carries confidence to Kentucky
9h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Hawks improving, winning despite all the noise
5h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Hawks improving, winning despite all the noise
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Brett Seither transfers to Georgia Tech
The Latest

Credit: Rick Egan

Police investigated Utah man for abuse before murder-suicide
12m ago
Shooter stood over California mom holding baby, killed both
13m ago
US won't seek death penalty for alleged Texas Walmart gunman
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy High Museum of Art

Free events in Atlanta: Fun and worthwhile things to do
11h ago
Georgia’s Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy killed in car crash after title celebration
At-risk apartment tenants in Georgia need your help: A letter to Georgia lawmakers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top