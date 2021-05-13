AP source: T-wolves sale to Lore, A-Rod up for NBA approval

“They’ve asked that I would be there for any decisions that would need to be made. I would enjoy that. I love teaching people. These are a couple of very bright guys, and I think it could be helpful to the club and I think I could be helpful to them so that they feel confident once they take over 100%,” Taylor said an interview last month.

Lore became Walmart’s e-commerce chief in 2016, when the retail giant bought his Jet.com startup in an attempt to boost online business. Lore notified Walmart on Jan. 31 of his intent to leave the company. The 49-year-old Lore will continue to serve in a consulting role as a strategic adviser through September.

The 45-year-old Rodriguez hit 696 home runs over 22 major league seasons, with the New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers. His last season on the field was 2016, marking the end of marvelous career that was tainted by performance-enhancing drug use he later admitted to. Rodriguez was suspended for the entire 2014 season for violating MLB policy.

___

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

FILE - In this Monday, May 2, 2016, file photo, Jet.com CEO Marc Lore speaks during an interview, in Hoboken, N.J. Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor has reached agreement on his $1.5 billion sale of the club. He's selling to e-commerce mogul Marc Lore and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez. The news was confirmed by a person with knowledge of the negotiation speaking on condition of anonymity because league approval was still pending. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig