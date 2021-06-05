Steve Clifford out as Orlando Magic coach after 3 seasons

“We would like to thank Steve for his contributions to the Orlando Magic,” Weltman said. “We appreciate the many sacrifices he has made as our head coach and understand the timeline of our new path does not align with his goals as a head coach in our league.”

ESPN first reported the decision.

Orlando becomes the third coaching opening in the NBA, following Brad Stevens being promoted to president of the Boston Celtics and Portland’s move Friday to seek a new coach after Terry Stotts held that role for nine seasons.

Injuries were a huge issue for Orlando this season. Jonathan Isaac didn’t play at all this season because of the knee injury last August in the NBA’s restart bubble. Markelle Fultz was lost for this season early on with a knee issue.

The Magic went with young and different lineups over the season’s final six weeks and will likely have two lottery picks in this year's draft. But the task of forming a winner from that group will fall to a different coach.

The next coach will be Orlando's sixth since February 2015, following Jacque Vaughn, James Borrego, Scott Skiles, Frank Vogel and Clifford.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to coach this team in this community," Clifford said.

