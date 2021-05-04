AP source: Sheldon Silver released from prison on furlough

Silver, 77, began serving his more than six-year sentence at a federal prison in Otisville, New York, in August after years of fending off going behind bars in a corruption case. He has been released to his home while awaiting the final decision on whether he can serve the rest of his sentence there in home confinement, the person said. The person was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on Tuesday on the condition of anonymity.

In a statement, the federal Bureau of Prisons said the agency can transfer inmates to their home on furlough for periods of time while they are considered for home confinement or to be sent to a halfway house. The agency has been moving some inmates to furlough in an effort to get those expected to transition to home confinement out of correctional facilities sooner.