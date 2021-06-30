AP source: Saints' Ramczyk agrees to 5-year, $96M extension

With Drew Brees, the NFL's all-time leader in yards passing, having retired after last season, New Orleans enters training camp with a quarterback competition between 2020 backups Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill.

But the Saints also still have several prominent players with uncertain futures beyond 2021.

Left tackle Terron Armstead, who is entering his ninth season, is scheduled to become a free agent next season.

The Saints have placed their franchise tag for this season on safety Marcus Williams, a second-round pick in 2017, and have until July 15 to reach a long-term extension with him.

Marshon Lattimore, the club's first of two first-round selections in 2017, is entering his final season under contract in a year when New Orleans has seen depth at that position thinned by the loss of one starting cornerback — Janoris Jenkins — in free agency.

