ajc logo
X

AP source: Rudy Gobert traded by Jazz to Timberwolves

National & World News
By TIM REYNOLDS, Associated Press
25 minutes ago
Rudy Gobert has been traded by the Utah Jazz to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a massive package of players and draft picks, a person with knowledge of the blockbuster deal said

Rudy Gobert has been traded by the Utah Jazz to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a massive package of players and draft picks, a person with knowledge of the blockbuster deal said.

Utah is getting four first-round picks between 2023 and 2029, along with Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley and a first-round pick this year in Walker Kessler, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the NBA had not approved the deal and neither team could announce it publicly.

ESPN, which first reported the trade, also said Jarred Vanderbilt was going from Minnesota to Utah as part of the deal for Gobert.

It ushers in the end of an era for the Jazz, and perhaps the start of one for the Timberwolves — who will have perhaps the best 1-2 big-man punch in the league with Karl-Anthony Towns and Gobert together now.

Gobert — a three-time defensive player of the year — spent his first nine NBA seasons in Utah, and the Jazz went to the playoffs in each of the last six seasons. But his relationship with guard Donovan Mitchell was always scrutinized and a series of disappointing playoff exits led to the annual question of whether the two could coexist on a title-contending team.

Minnesota struck the deal less than 24 hours after coming to an agreement on a $224 million, four-year extension with Towns, who is now under contract for the next six years.

Gobert has four years and $170 million left on a five-year, $205 million deal he signed with the Jazz last summer.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
Freddie Freeman’s agent accuses Braves of fostering ‘false’ narrative 23h ago
Hawks send Kevin Huerter to Kings
3h ago
Braves public address announcer Casey Motter dies
Hawks sign Aaron Holiday to one-year deal
5h ago
Hawks sign Aaron Holiday to one-year deal
5h ago
Braves still chasing Mets and now Scherzer, deGrom return soon
1h ago
The Latest
Wall Street closes higher but still ends week in the red
5m ago
US announces $820M in Ukraine aid, including missile systems
14m ago
Abortion ruling prompts variety of reactions from states
20m ago
Featured
An aerial photograph shows a piece of Beltline-adjacent building (lower right), where 8ARM and former Paris on Ponce are located, on Ponce de Leon in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta developer eyes beloved gritty stretch of Ponce
9h ago
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top