X

AP source: Rockets hire ex-Celtics coach Udoka as new coach

National & World News
By KRISTIE RIEKEN, Associated Press
28 minutes ago
Ime Udoka has been hired as the new coach of the Houston Rockets, a source familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Ime Udoka has been hired as the new coach of the Houston Rockets, a source familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season, then was suspended for this season after the disclosure of an inappropriate relationship with a female Celtics employee.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team had not officially announced the move.

He replaces Stephen Silas, who was fired after three seasons.

The Rockets had the worst record in the previous two seasons and finished tied with the Spurs for the second-worst record this season, earning another lottery pick in this year's draft.

Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Brandon Magnus/Atlanta United

Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1: Five things learned6h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

It’s simple for Hawks in Game 5 vs. Celtics - win or go home
3h ago

Credit: Photo courtesy of Terri Denson

‘The word has gotten out’: Inside the rise of girls gymnastics in Georgia

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves notes: Bryce Elder’s success, Collin McHugh’s imminent return and more

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves notes: Bryce Elder’s success, Collin McHugh’s imminent return and more

Credit: University of Georgia

Transfer from Virginia Commonwealth signs with Georgia basketball
The Latest

Credit: AP

US helping from afar as Americans flee fighting in Sudan
9m ago
Hawks G Murray suspended for Game 5 vs Celtics
10m ago
Montana trans lawmaker silenced 3rd day; protestors arrested
11m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Fulton DA’s Trump election probe: Where we are and what’s next
1h ago
Scented candles. A birthday bash. Here’s how staff spent airport funds
Gridlock Guy: What to do when your vehicle is stopped by breakdown or accident
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top