ajc logo
X

AP source: Rizzo, Yankees agree to $40M, 2-year contract

National & World News
By RONALD BLUM, Associated Press
28 minutes ago
A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that first baseman Anthony Rizzo is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing to a $40 million, two-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Rizzo is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing Tuesday to a $40 million, two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Rizzo gets $17 million in each of the next two seasons, and the deal for the first baseman includes a $20 million team option for 2025 with a $6 million buyout. Rizzo had opted out of his previous contract with New York, giving up a $16 million salary for 2023.

Since joining the Yankees at the 2021 trade deadline, Rizzo had provided needed left-handed power for New York and has taken advantage of the right field short porch at Yankee Stadium.

Now 33, Rizzo hit .224 with 75 RBIs and had 32 home runs for the fourth time in his career. While the Yankees led the major leagues with 254 home runs, just 77 were by left-handed batters.

His agreement is the first major offseason move for the Yankees, who are attempting to re-sign star right fielder Aaron Judge.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims to be apart from team indefinitely for medical treatment2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks off to good start, and they’ll get only better
1h ago

Credit: Michael Clubb

‘Tough, physical’ battle awaits No. 1 Georgia vs. Kentucky
7h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Nell Fortner returns to Auburn with Georgia Tech
1h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Nell Fortner returns to Auburn with Georgia Tech
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta United plans to be active in transfer market and free agency
3h ago
The Latest
Mormon Church comes out in support of same-sex marriage law
4m ago
Joc Pederson, Martín Pérez accept $19.65M qualifying offers
12m ago
Oath Keepers defendant downplays 'heavy weapons' message
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Strong $181 million opening for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
9h ago
Roberta Flack has ALS, now 'impossible to sing,' rep says
Think tank: Trump in legal peril in Fulton as he preps White House bid
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top