X

AP source: Red Sox will rehire Alex Cora as manager

National & World News | 42 minutes ago
AP source: Red Sox will rehire Alex Cora as manager

BOSTON (AP) — AP source: Red Sox will rehire Alex Cora as manager.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.