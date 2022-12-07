BreakingNews
Multiple injuries in shooting at Cobb Walmart, police say
AP source: Red Sox, Jansen reach $32M, 2-year deal

National & World News
By JAY COHEN, Associated Press
34 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen has agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal with the Boston Red Sox, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement was pending a physical.

The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for the Atlanta Braves this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves.

The right-hander spent the previous 12 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, winning a World Series title in 2020.

Jansen has a 2.46 career ERA. He was an All-Star in 2016-2018.

His 391 career saves are the second-most among active players (behind Craig Kimbrel's 394) and eighth all time.

