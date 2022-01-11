AP Source: Rask agrees to deal to return to Bruins goal

Rask’s next game action will be his first since June, when he allowed four goals in a Game 6 loss to the New York Islanders in Boston’s second-round loss in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“I feel great,” Rask said last week during a video conference call with reporters. “The biggest issue for me was the catching of the joint and the pain that created. So that all is gone. … I don’t have to think about it locking up on me again and creating that pain, so I feel great.”

Rask said he never really considered retiring this offseason. The lure of being able to make one more run at a Stanley Cup and finish out his career alongside stars Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand played a factor in his decision to attempt a comeback.

“A lot,” Rask said last week. “That’s why I never really, in my head wanted to flirt with opportunity to go somewhere else. ... For us as players when you have a team like the Bruins, basically a bunch of us have grown up together. So, you kind of feel that brotherhood. You don’t want to leave guys on bad terms.

“I just wanted to come back and maybe be helpful and try to finish it out with a bunch of those guys I’ve played with my whole career.”

AP Sports Writer Kyle Hightower and AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this story.

