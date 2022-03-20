AP source: Rashaad Penny returning to Seattle on 1-year deal

Penny, 26, had a troublesome first three seasons with Seattle, defined by injuries and inconsistent performance. He broke a finger during his first training camp in Seattle, suffered an ACL tear in his knee late in the 2019 season and dealt with hamstring and calf issues at various times. Penny has played in just 37 of a possible 65 regular-season games through four seasons.

But what he showed at the conclusion of last season gave Seattle hope something had changed. Penny ran with conviction and vision and was able to use his speed to break off big plays. He had 13 run plays of 15 or more yards in the latter half of last season. Eight of those went for at least 25 yards.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL