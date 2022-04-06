AP source: Ramírez, Guardians agree on 5-year, $124M deal

Ramírez's new deal doubles the largest contract Cleveland has ever given a player, topping the $60 million committed to slugger Edwin Encarnacion five years ago.

Ramírez had two years left on a five-year, $26 million contract extension he signed in 2016. That deal included two team options — $12 million in 2022 and $14 million next season — that made him the highest-paid player on Cleveland's roster.

The 29-year-old Ramírez had expressed a desire to spend the remainder of his career with Cleveland, which signed the Dominican native as a teenager in 2009.

A three-time All-Star, Ramírez batted .266 with 36 homers and 103 RBIs last season. He's finished in the top three in MVP voting three times in the past five seasons.

Caption Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, left, rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against San Diego Padres relief pitcher Austin Adams, right, during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin