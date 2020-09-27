AP source: Raiders investigated over locker room access

Gruden revealed after that game that he had the coronavirus during the offseason and is doing his best to follow the rules.

“It’s a very serious matter, and obviously I’m sensitive about it,” he said Tuesday. “It was a tough deal, that’s for sure, just like everybody else that’s had it.”

At least four other coaches were fined this week for that infraction.

The league has established strict protocols this season to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Teams are only allowed only 40 designated employees, besides players, in the locker rooms.

