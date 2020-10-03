AP source: Raiders fined $50,000 for COVID-19 violation

There is even more emphasis on the rules after two games scheduled for Sunday have been postponed because of positive coronavirus tests by several players on Tennessee, New England and Kansas City.

The NFL is also looking into the conduct of several Raiders players from a charity event held by tight end Darren Waller on Sept. 28. Several players, including quarterback Derek Carr, attendedin violation of Nevada coronavirus protocols. They were seen on video without masks mingling and talking to guests.

Gruden, who said last month he was sick with the coronavirus in the offseason, has praised his team for handling the rules despite the violations.

