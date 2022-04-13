AP source: QB Derek Carr gets 3-year extension from Raiders

Last month at the owners meetings, new Raiders coach Josh McDaniels seemed to stress the importance of finding the money for Carr.

“If you’re not trying to win, I don’t know what you’re doing at this point,” he said. “I think we are all in that mode of trying to do what’s best for our football team so we can compete and win as many games as possible. That’s what they pay us to do.”

Extending Carr, the Raiders’ career leader in yards passing with 31,700 and touchdown passes with 193, is the latest move in a busy offseason. Carr will have All-Pro Davante Adams added to his receiving group in a trade with Green Bay, and standout pass rusher Chandler Jones as a free agent.

