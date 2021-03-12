AP source: Patriots completing 1-year deal to re-sign Newton

Newton signed with Patriots last June after drawing little interest from teams following his release from the Carolina Panthers after nine seasons.

Despite his final two seasons in Carolina truncated by shoulder and foot injuries, he appeared in 15 games for the Patriots in 2020. He ran for 12 touchdowns and broke Steve Grogan's 42-year-old single-season franchise record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 592.

But he passed for just eight touchdowns, with 10 interceptions. His 2,657 passing yards were also the second-worst of his career, better than only the 572 he passed for in 2019 in two games.

Newton's best performance last season came in New England's finale in Week 17, throwing for three touchdowns and catching another in a win over the Jets. Asked afterward about whether he wanted to return, Newton — who praised coach Bill Belichick and his staff throughout the year — left open the possibility.

“I know where my heart’s at. I know the things of who I am," he said. "My whole time in New England has just been a blessing. Just see how it goes and go from there.”

