BreakingNews
Kemp signs bill granting welfare in Georgia upon pregnancy
X

AP source: Packers extend QB Jordan Love's deal through 2024

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By STEVE MEGARGEE, Associated Press
1 hour ago
A person familiar with the situation says the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Jordan Love have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension that makes his deal run through 2024, according to a person familiar with the situation

The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Jordan Love have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension that makes his deal run through 2024, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the extension hasn’t been announced.

Although the person didn't reveal terms, ESPN and NFL Network reported that the extension included $13.5 million in guaranteed money and could be worth up to $22.5 million.

The extension comes as Love prepares for his first season as the Packers' starting quarterback following last week's trade of four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

Tuesday marked the deadline day for teams to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year options on contracts for their 2020 first-round draft picks. The fifth-year option on Love’s deal would have been worth about $20.3 million.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst had been asked Saturday after the draft about the option and that coming deadline.

“It’s a lot of money for a guy who hasn’t played, but at the same time, obviously we’re moving forward with him,” Gutekunst said at the time. “So we’ll figure that out by Tuesday.”

The two sides instead agreed on this extension.

Love has made one career start while backing up Rodgers over the past three seasons. He has completed 60.2% of his passes (50 of 83) for 606 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. The Packers traded up four spots in the first round to select Love out of Utah State with the 26th overall draft pick in 2020.

Love will head a Packers quarterback room that also includes rookie fifth-round pick Sean Clifford from Penn State and 28-year-old Danny Etling, who has never appeared in an NFL game.

“I like that room right now and all those guys need reps, so I think we’ll probably see how these guys do before we think about bringing in a veteran right away,” Gutekunst said Saturday. ___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

BREAKING: Kemp signs bill to begin taxing digital downloads 1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

YSL trial could drop from 13 to 11 defendants soon. Here’s why.
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Atlanta Mayor Dickens unveils plans to invest $200 million into affordable housing
2h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

A young doctor died in a Cobb crash. The driver’s plea deal? 1 year in prison
2m ago

Credit: GoFundMe

A young doctor died in a Cobb crash. The driver’s plea deal? 1 year in prison
2m ago

Credit: Rivian

Rivian names leader for future $5B factory in Georgia
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Woman testifies that she too was sexually attacked by Trump
10m ago
Vermont allows out-of-staters to use assisted suicide law
10m ago
Stock market today: Dow drops 400 as banks tumble again
11m ago
Featured

When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
What Falcons’ NFC South rivals did in 2023 NFL draft
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top