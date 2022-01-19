AP source: Nuggets to get Forbes from Spurs in 3-team trade

The Nuggets were looking for more of an outside threat in a season when they are missing max players Jamal Murray (knee) and Michael Porter Jr. (back) due to injuries. Forbes is shooting 41.7% from 3-point range this season and averaging 9.1 points.

The Celtics get flexibility, but the players are essentially with the team on paper only. Bol was recently sent to Detroit as part of a trade package that was rescinded when the 7-foot-2 forward didn’t receive medical clearance with the Pistons. Denver announced Tuesday that Bol underwent right foot surgery and was out indefinitely. Dozier also is out after tearing the ACL in his left knee earlier this season.

Hernangomez has played in only 18 games for the Celtics this season. The power forward from Spain was originally a first-round pick by Denver in the 2016 draft.

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.

Caption Minnesota Timberwolves forward Nathan Knight (13) goes up to the basket against Boston Celtics forwards Justin Jackson (44) and Juancho Hernangomez (41) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) Credit: Stacy Bengs