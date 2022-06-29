AP source: Nuggets and Wizards agree to 4-player swap

Both Barton and Morris have been key components, but the emergence of Bones Hyland gave the Nuggets the flexibility to orchestrate this type of trade.

Caldwell-Pope started 77 games for Washington, where he averaged 13.2 points and shot 39% from 3-point range. On top of that — and this should endear him to Denver coach Michael Malone — he's a strong perimeter defender.

The 29-year-old Caldwell-Pope won an NBA title with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Smith is on the verge of joining his 13th NBA team. He started last season with Charlotte and was dealt to the Wizards in February. He played in 28 games for Washington.

The trade would be the second by Booth since gaining more front-office responsibility following Tim Connelly’s departure to Minnesota. Just before the draft, the Nuggets traded JaMychal Green and a 2027 protected first-round draft pick to Oklahoma City for Peyton Watson and two future second-round picks.

On draft night, Denver selected guard Christian Braun out of Kansas with the 21st pick. Braun helped the Jayhawks capture the NCAA national championship with a 12-point, 12-rebound performance in the title game.

Booth said at the draft the team has “work to do still this summer.”

"We’re trying to put together a team that’s going to maximize Joker’s peak years,” Booth added. “Right now, we have a lot of veterans and we have a good roster but probably have some more tweaking to do before we can say we’re done with the roster.”

___

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports