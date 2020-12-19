AP source: NHL eyes division play only; Sharks to Arizona

The Sharks said they had no comment “at this point” on relocating to Arizona.

In an email to the AP, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly deferred questions to the Sharks regarding their status. Daly added he was unable to share many details of the plan because the league has yet to brief its general managers.

As for the issues affecting the Canadian teams — Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver — Daly said they remain unresolved. Discussions are to continue through the weekend.

If health officials approve the NHL's plan, the seven teams would compete in a new Canadian Division.

“The resumption of sports events in Canada must be undertaken in adherence to Canada’s measures to mitigate the importation and spread of COVID-19,” the Public Health Agency of Canada said in a statement Thursday night. “NHL teams and other professional sports must operate within the rules of their provincial jurisdictions for sports or sporting events.”

If the NHL is not be allowed to play in Canada, the teams would have to relocate to the United States.

Should that happen, Daly said the options would include having the teams compete in same division or have them divided among four realigned divisions based on location.

The NHL is already planning on a schedule in which teams compete only within their divisions to reduce travel.

While the NHLPA’s executive board has already supported moving forward with the agreed upon terms, the league’s board of governors has yet to vote, which is expected to happen in the next few days.

Under the plan, teams will continue with 23-player rosters with the addition of a “taxi squad,” made up of four to six players, the person said.

The additional players are necessary because the NHL won’t have a minor league system to draw on because the American Hockey League has pushed back its start to Feb. 5.

Exhibition games aren’t expected to be included in the lead-up to the season.

The NHL, like the NBA, finished last season in a quarantined bubble — one hub in Toronto, another in Edmonton, Alberta. Commissioner Gary Bettman awarded the Stanley Cup to the Tampa Bay Lightning in late September in Edmonton.

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

