AP source: NBA investigating 76ers for possible tampering

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing, said the team is cooperating with the investigation.

Harden signed a deal worth slightly over $68 million, paying him about $33 million this season with a $35 million player option for the 2023-24 season. Harden, though, will make about $14.5 million less this coming season than he could have earned under his previous deal. Harden had a $47.4 million option for this coming season that he declined last month, saying he wanted to give the 76ers flexibility to improve their roster and compete for a championship.