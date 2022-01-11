Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

AP source: MLB lockout talks to resume after month break

National & World News
By RONALD BLUM, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Major League Baseball and the players’ association are scheduled to meet Thursday in the first negotiations between the parties since labor talks broke off Dec. 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and the players' association are scheduled to meet Thursday in the first negotiations between the parties since labor talks broke off Dec. 1.

The planning of the meeting was disclosed Tuesday to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.

MLB has been preparing a new proposal for the union, several people familiar with the talks have said. The meeting will end a 42-day gap between economic talks, with negotiations limited to peripheral issues.

Management locked out the union on Dec. 2 following the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement, the sport's ninth work stoppage but first since a 7 1/2-month strike in 1994-95.

The dispute threatens spring training, which is scheduled to start Feb. 16 in Florida and Arizona.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Hungary sets election for April 3 in big challenge to Orban
17m ago
Grand Ole Opry under fire for Morgan Wallen performance
20m ago
Kremlin: Not much optimism after Russia-US talks on Ukraine
21m ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top