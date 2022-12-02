ajc logo
AP source: Michigan RB Corum (knee) expected to have surgery

By RALPH D. RUSSO, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Michigan star running back Blake Corum is expected to have surgery on his injured left knee that will cause him to miss the postseason, according to a person with knowledge of the situation

Michigan star running back Blake Corum is expected to have surgery on his injured left knee that would cause him to miss the postseason, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday night.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Michigan was not publicly disclosing Corum's condition.

No. 2 Michigan (12-0) plays Purdue in the Big Ten championship game Saturday night in Indianapolis and is likely heading toward its second straight College Football Playoff appearance.

Corum was injured late in the first half of the Illinois game two weeks ago on a low tackle. He tried to play last week against rival Ohio State, but after appearing on Michigan's first possession he was done for the day.

The junior was a Heisman Trophy contender before his injury. Corum ranks 10th in the nation in rushing at 122 yards per game and is tied for third with 19 touchdowns.

Without Corum, Michigan turned to Donovan Edwards against Ohio State. The second-year running back ran for 216 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries against the Buckeyes and will play with an injured and heavily wrapped hand.

Behind Edwards is freshman CJ Stokes, who has run for 273 yards on 55 carries.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

