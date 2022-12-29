ajc logo
AP source: Marlins, Segura agree to 2-year, $17M contract

By TIM REYNOLDS, Associated Press
13 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins have agreed with infielder Jean Segura on a two-year, $17 million contract, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Wednesday.

The deal is contingent on Segura — a two-time All-Star — completing a physical, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Marlins had not announced the signing.

It’s the first free agent move of the offseason for the Marlins, who are coming off a 69-93 season — their 12th losing record in the last 13 years. And they've watched NL East rivals Atlanta, Philadelphia and the New York Mets make no shortage of moves to try and improve their loaded rosters; the Braves were World Series champions in 2021, and the Phillies won the NL pennant this year before falling to Houston in the World Series.

Segura was with the Phillies for that World Series run. He batted .277 in 98 games, then hit .214 for Philadelphia in the postseason.

Miami becomes Segura's sixth franchise. Other than the Phillies, Segura has been with Milwaukee, Seattle, Arizona and the Los Angeles Angels.

He’s batted .285 in 1,479 games over 11 seasons. Segura became a free agent in November when the Phillies declined a $17 million option to keep him for 2023.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

