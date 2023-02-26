AP source: Machado, Padres agree to new $350M, 11-year deal

Seidler, a member of the O'Malley family that once owned the Dodgers, hasn't been afraid to spend big money in pursuit of the franchise's first World Series title. The Padres haven't been to the Fall Classic since 1998, when they were swept by the New York Yankees.

Hometown product Joe Musgrove was given a $100 million, five-year deal in July. The Padres signed Bogaerts to a $280 million, 11-year deal just after the winter meetings and signed ace Yu Darvish to a new $108 million, six-year deal earlier this month.

With the flashy Tatis sidelined all of last year, first due to injury and then the suspension, Machado was a steadying force in helping lead the Padres on a thrilling run to the NL Championship Series, where they lost in five games to the Philadelphia Phillies. The Padres eliminated the 101-win New York Mets in the wild-card round and then beat the 111-win rival Dodgers in the NL Division Series.

Machado batted .298 with 32 home runs and 102 RBIs.

The $350-million deal will the fourth-largest contract behind Mike Trout ($426.5 million for 12 years), Mookie Betts ($365 million for 12 years) and Aaron Judge ($360 million for nine years).

However, the $31.8 million average will rank just 16th.

