AP source: Lindor, Mets agree to $341 million, 10-year deal

MLB Network was first to report on the agreement.

Lindor will retain his $22.3 million salary for 2021 before the contract kicks in for 2022.

The deal will be the largest ever for a shortstop, passing Fernando Tatis Jr.'s $340 million, 14-year contract with San Diego signed in February. Only Mike Trout's $426.5 million, 12-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels and Mookie Betts' $365 million, 12-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers are worth more. Betts' deal includes $115 million in deferred payments through 2044.

Lindor's deal is also by far the largest payout ever from the Mets, surpassing contracts for third baseman David Wright ($138 million), pitchers Jacob deGrom ($137.5 million) and Johan Santana ($137.5 million).

Cohen tweeted Tuesday that Lindor was a “heckuva player and a great guy" and said he hoped to strike a deal. He confirmed the pair had dinner together over the weekend.

