AP source: Lakers bracing for James to miss multiple weeks

“It’s been better,” James said. “But I definitely wasn’t going to locker room and not finish the game. The importance of this game and then the momentum that we had, I felt like we could steal one after being down.”

James leads the Lakers in scoring at 29.5 points per game, and said at the All-Star break earlier this month that the team's closing stretch this season would be some of the most important games he has played — noting he didn't want to miss the postseason for a second consecutive year.

The Lakers (29-32) started Monday 12th in the Western Conference, a game from 10th and the final spot in the play-in tournament, and only 2 1/2 games behind Dallas in the race for sixth. The top six teams in each conference are guaranteed playoff berths.

If James — a 19-time All-Star, playing in his 20th NBA season — misses extended time, the Lakers' task of getting in figures to become significantly tougher.

