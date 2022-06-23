AP source: Lakers acquire 35th pick in trade with Orlando

The people spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the trade call had not been completed.

The deal allows the Lakers to buy their way back into the draft after the club traded away both of its own picks. Los Angeles' eighth overall pick belongs to New Orleans as part of the Pelicans' mammoth haul from the trade of Anthony Davis, while the Lakers' second-round pick was moved in that same multi-team deal to Washington before eventually ending up with San Antonio.