ajc logo
X

AP Source: Kent State's Lewis joining Sanders at Colorado

National & World News
By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
36 minutes ago
A person familiar with the hiring tells The Associated Press that Kent State’s Sean Lewis is leaving after five seasons to become offensive coordinator at Colorado for new coach Deion Sanders

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kent State's Sean Lewis is leaving the school after five seasons to become new Colorado coach Deion Sanders' offensive coordinator, a person familiar with the hiring told The Associated Press on Monday night.

Lewis will be the first prominent hire by Sanders, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal is still being finalized.

Lewis was college football's youngest coach when he took over the Golden Flashes in 2018. Known for his wide-open offensive attack, the 36-year-old Lewis went 24–31 at Kent State, leading the program to bowl appearances in 2019 and 2021.

ESPN was first to report Lewis' departure for Colorado, which hired Sanders away from Jackson State on Saturday.

Sanders is 27-5 in three seasons at Jackson State. The Hall of Fame cornerback will coach the Tigers in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17 before getting to work full-time on turning around a Colorado team that went 1-11 this season.

Lewis took over a Kent State program in shambles and built it into a consistent winner inside the Mid-American Conference. His teams played an up-tempo offensive system, and he dubbed the team's culture as “Flash Fast.”

It's not yet known who will replace Lewis at Kent State, which went 5-7 this season but gave No. 1 Georgia a scare before losing 39-22.

Lewis was also a candidate for Cincinnati's opening filled by former Louisville coach Scott Satterfield.

___

AP College Football Writer Ralph Russo contributed to this report.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Credit: David Zalubowski

Credit: David Zalubowski

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett invited to Heisman ceremony3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Nate McMillan addresses leaking of ‘private’ situation
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks broadcaster Bob Rathbun has medical emergency during pregame broadcast
2h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Five things to keep in mind about the Braves as offseason progresses
5h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Five things to keep in mind about the Braves as offseason progresses
5h ago

Credit: TNS

Ohio State getting healthy for semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Uncredited

Jazzy 'Charlie Brown Christmas' swings on after 57 years
11m ago
US says it will expand, extend temporary status for Haitians
18m ago
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
37m ago
Featured

Credit: Associated Press

Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker fight to the finish in Georgia Senate runoff
How to follow Georgia runoff election results and updates from the AJC
12h ago
How 6 voters in Georgia’s most competitive county see the runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top