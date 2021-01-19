AP source: Jon Lester, Nats agree to deal, pending physical

Lester turned 37 this month and will be heading into his 16th season in 2021. He has a 193-111 record and 3.60 ERA for his career, which mostly was spent with the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs, plus part of one season with the Oakland Athletics.

Lester is a workhorse who has topped 200 innings in eight regular seasons and still threw at least 170 in each of the past three full years.

He's also been a postseason star, putting up a 2.51 ERA across 154 innings while helping Boston win a pair of World Series championships before being a part of Chicago's title run.

Lester pitched 61 innings across 12 starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, going 3-3 with a career-high 5.16 ERA for the Cubs.

His $25 million mutual option for 2021 was declined by the Cubs in October, completing a $155 million, six-year contract and allowing Lester to become a free agent. Lester is owed a $10 million buyout by Chicago: $2 million on each Dec. 31 from 2022 through 2026.

He was 77-44 with a 3.64 ERA in 171 starts with the Cubs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports